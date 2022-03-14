Letter: Don't penalize EV drivers with new tax just because they don't pay gas tax

EV drivers penalized for not paying the state gas tax

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 90 percent of energy consumed comes from petroleum, which is the leading source of greenhouse gases.

This is the reason that 45 states and D.C. offer incentives for the purchase of electric and hybrid cars to reduce the amount of greenhouse emissions.

I, therefore, cannot understand why Virginia passed a law charging EV and hybrid vehicles an additional 85 percent premium charge when renewing tags (Code of Virginia, Chap. 7, Sec. 46.2-770-774).

The reason for the added cost is because EV and hybrid cars reduce the state gasoline tax used to fund the Highway Administration. What is unreasonable is that no additional sales tax is placed on vehicles using 100 percent gasoline or diesel fuels.

This is a Catch-22 situation.

EV and hybrid cars reduce emissions and reduce the U.S. reliance on imported oil.

Cars using straight gasoline do neither. If the Highway Administration needs more money, then all cars should pay the additional 85 percent premium.

William Logan

Locust Grove