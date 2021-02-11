LETTER: Don't saddle taxpayers with student loan forgiveness

Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to bail

out student loans

I am incensed by the move to forgive student debt. Why? Because you and I, the American taxpayer, will pay for these people to get their higher education, regardless of their actual financial need or type of degree.

It is a slap in the face for those parents who worked double or triple shifts/jobs, drove worn-out cars, took no vacations, chose to live in a smaller house than they needed, and sent their kids to the local college instead of an Ivy League school because that is what they could afford.

The same slap is to the faces of those students who worked their way through school, delayed their higher education, chose the small local college over the big, expensive one they were accepted to so (1) they would not burden their families with the costs; and/or (2) they could minimize their student debt.

What will people who voluntarily signed for an educational loan sacrifice when their loans are forgiven? Nothing. Loans will be given to those earning less than $125,000. Fifty percent of Virginians earn less than $101,000.