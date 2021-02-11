LETTER: Don't saddle taxpayers with student loan forgiveness

Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to bail
out student loans
I am incensed by the move to forgive student debt. Why? Because you and I, the American taxpayer, will pay for these people to get their higher education, regardless of their actual financial need or type of degree.
It is a slap in the face for those parents who worked double or triple shifts/jobs, drove worn-out cars, took no vacations, chose to live in a smaller house than they needed, and sent their kids to the local college instead of an Ivy League school because that is what they could afford.
The same slap is to the faces of those students who worked their way through school, delayed their higher education, chose the small local college over the big, expensive one they were accepted to so (1) they would not burden their families with the costs; and/or (2) they could minimize their student debt.
What will people who voluntarily signed for an educational loan sacrifice when their loans are forgiven? Nothing. Loans will be given to those earning less than $125,000. Fifty percent of Virginians earn less than $101,000.
Those who initially sacrificed to do the right thing, as well as the over 50 percent of people earning less than those whose loans will be forgiven, will be told by Congress to sacrifice again to pay for the educational loans of people who in many cases make more than they do.
This is fair?
I acknowledge there are those, particularly minorities, who have actual financial needs. Instead of forcing them to get loans, the state should set up scholarship funds for them to get a higher education.
What will student debt forgiveness teach us? Get the biggest loan you can, because Uncle Sam will bail you out? This is flat out wrong!
Todd Blose
Stafford