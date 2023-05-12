My house downtown is adjacent to a property with an accessory dwelling unit. For decades, we’ve experienced no downside from its presence.

My in-laws lived in a neighborhood down south with big Victorian houses, most of which had garage apartments in the backyard. The neighborhood didn’t consider those ADUs to be a problem.

Fresh out of U.Va. years ago, I found an ADU in Atlanta to be an excellent starter home, and the neighbors treated me as well as they did the homeowners.

So I wish those in opposition to the ADU regulations proposed by the city, such as Dana Herlong (“Don’t Fairfax Fredericksburg, Apr. 28), would let us know whether there are specific examples of ADU problems instead of just spouting vague, alarmist insinuations.

Rupert Farley

Spotsylvania