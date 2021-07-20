LETTER: Don't teach kids to judge others by their skin color

Don’t teach kids

to judge others

by their skin color

I am very concerned about the anger and animosity being demonstrated by educational leaders in Virginia and across the nation toward parents who are against teaching Critical Race Theory.

In the 40 years I’ve worked as a special education teacher, a school social worker and a reading specialist, it never occurred to me that teachers would think it was a good idea to teach children to judge each other by the color of their skin, and that they were responsible for the sins of their ancestors.

Since when did this become a good idea?

Teach them about history and race relations, but focus on the strengths of this country and learning from our mistakes and overcoming obstacles.

Teachers and parents are supposed to be partners, not adversaries, in the education of our children. We want all our children to grow up to be caring, respectful, happy, and successful adults.