LETTER: Don't tinker with baseball rules

Don’t tinker with baseball rules

In “MLB to tinker with mound distance” [April 15], the Atlantic League will move the mound one foot farther back. This tinkering is being done to “increase offense, have batters make more contact and reduce the strikeout rate.”

It’s ironic that people complain that baseball games take too long, but they want more offense—which will increase game time. The reason why there’s more strikeouts now than ever in baseball is that players are going for the fences. Hitting home runs is a way to riches regardless of how bad your batting average is.

Making more contact is done by shortening your swing once you have two strikes and trying for a single, or God forbid that anyone ever try to bunt or move the runner over a base.

Baseball is a unique game and the rules should be left alone. Whether a game is 1–0 or 10–9, they are excellent games for varying reasons.

Pitchers are throwing faster than ever due to strength and conditioning, but then the batters are benefitting from the same. Defense isn’t looked at the same way or prioritized as it once was.