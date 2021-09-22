LETTER: Don't trust cable news, government sell-outs

Don’t trust cable news, government sell-outs

Most of us no longer trust cable news or the government because we know they have another agenda other than merely informing us of the truth.

Well, except for when we do believe them.

Since most members of Congress participate in legal bribery from their donors, none of us should trust either party to have our best interest at heart.

There are so many examples of this. Take the Iraq war and other wars we’ve been involved in for decades. I’ve recently read the price tag for that was about $14 trillion, and that roughly half of that was spent on private contractors.

In other words, a lot of people got filthy rich, perhaps to your family’s detriment by loved ones suffering death or serious injury.

But what have Americans been fighting about? Kneeling for the flag, which side has the worst actors, who is more patriotic, immigrants, who’s a sheep for getting vaccinated and who’s too smart to fall for that because … freedom, and how all lives matter (which by the way is exactly the point of the BLM movement),