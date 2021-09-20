 Skip to main content
LETTER: Don't turn Virginia into California
LETTER: Don't turn Virginia into California

Don’t turn Virginia into California

I fail to understand why people would want to support Terry McAuliffe. The Democratic Party of Virginia continues to support failed socialist policies. Their refrain is down with the rich, raise taxes, defund the police, and criminals have more rights than victims.

McAuliffe does not support law enforcement. He and his fellow socialists support eliminating “qualified immunity” for law enforcement.

But as Pat Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, stated, the issue of qualified immunity is non-negotiable.

Dr. Wes Bellamy, who was appointed to the Virginia Board of Education by McAuliffe during his first term as governor, supports defunding the police and ending collaboration between police and ICE.

In a tweet last year, Bellamy said it is time to defund the police and “dismantle and develop new criminal justice system.” In a 2012 tweet, he called police “pigs.”

Clearly, McAuliffe is interested in being Gavin Newsom’s clone and turning Virginia into California. It is not good to have one-party rule—as evidenced in California, where the Democratic socialists outnumber conservatives 5-to-1.

Democratic socialists favor eliminating free speech and the right to assemble peaceably. Let’s enable the commonwealth to move forward.

We should respect each other’s political views, but given the current vitriolic hatred coming from the Democratic socialists, that is a tall order.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania

