LETTER: Don't vote for Trump's toxicity

Don’t vote for Trump’s toxicity

We in the Fredericksburg area live with the scars of war all around us. Not so long ago, hundreds of thousands of people tried to murder each other in these woods and fields. Better than most Americans, we know how bad it can get when things fall apart.

Please don’t vote for Donald Trump. Even if you agree with his pro-business policies or his support for conservative Christians, you could back other politicians who share those same views.

Trump’s problem—our problem—is his love of conflict. His only mode is attack and his one talent is stirring up anger. If you like seeing him sic the troops on protesters, maybe it’s because you don’t (yet) belong to one of his targeted groups: immigrants, people of color, women, journalists and anyone who dares to cross him, including former friends.

The list is growing, and you might find yourself on it some day. Do you really want to live in a country where one half rules over the other by force?

I’m not a Joe Biden fan, but we’re way beyond Republican vs. Democrat. The coming election is not a sport or a TV show. It will have lasting consequences for all of us. We can get through this polarized moment despite our differences. But Donald Trump is pure poison for American society.