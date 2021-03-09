LETTER: Doonesbury cartoon was tasteless, insulting

Doonesbury cartoon was tasteless as well as insulting

The Free Lance–Star published a totally terrible and tasteless cartoon by Gary Trudeau on Sunday, March 7. Comparing Trump to Hitler is a weak and insulting argument. At least your poor decision to publish such trash was slightly balanced by the wisdom in the Dilbert cartoon.

Does The Free Lance–Star not have enough self-awareness to be ashamed that President Biden makes excuses for the actual genocide being committed right now by the communist Chinese against the Uighur people?

Meanwhile, your comic section equates Hitler’s epic genocide with Trump’s annoying quirks.

Pat Grandelli

Goldvein