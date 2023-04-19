On March 29, I fell on an uneven sidewalk in downtown Fredericksburg. I could not get up.

Immediately, I was surrounded by several people who comforted me, called an ambulance and called my co-worker.

Someone even gave me a pillow for my head. Although I could not see your faces, I could hear your concern and empathy. The ambulance crew was respectful, kind and efficient. To these wonderful compassionate folks, I cannot thank you enough.

As it turns out, my humerus (funny bone) was fractured. Not funny at all, but I will never forget you, good people of Fredericksburg.

Ainsley Brown

Fredericksburg