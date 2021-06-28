LETTER: Downtown Stafford will make traffic worse

Downtown Stafford will make traffic worse

Campaigning door-to-door over the last few months, I had the opportunity to hear directly from Aquia District voters about their concerns for Stafford. The three they mentioned most frequently were the recent car tax increase, the flooding situation at the Brooke Road S-turn, and the proposed Downtown Stafford development at the intersection of Courthouse Road and U.S. 1.

Disappointingly, the current board appears inclined to approve Downtown Stafford despite the concerns raised by neighbors. In my view, it isn’t too late to stop this development from proceeding.

This development will negatively affect the area immediately surrounding it and create new challenges for the entire county. When completed, Downtown Stafford will add over 10,000 car trips a day to our already overstressed roads. It is already challenging for residents along State Route 630 and Hope Road.

Absent adequate road improvement and upgrades to accommodate the size of Downtown Stafford, navigating through the added congestion will make their bad situation even worse.