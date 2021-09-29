LETTER: Dr. Reese is solid candidate for City Council

Dr. Andrew Reese

is solid candidate for City Council

Over the last four decades, largely through The Free Lance–Star, I’ve been impressed with Fredericksburg’s representative government. City Council has debated many difficult and controversial issues and, by and large, acted in the community’s best interest. The future bodes for even more difficult issues, with particular prudence toward the city’s purse strings needed.

Dr. Andrew Reese, a Fredericksburg physician over the last quarter century, possesses both the personal characteristics and life experiences that would strengthen the council’s collective wisdom.

In his professional life as an emergency physician, Dr. Reese’s assessments, practical decisions on therapy and willingness to seek advice from appropriate specialists demonstrated his self-confidence and collaborative nature.

Later, he used these character traits and professional skills to establish his own urgent- and patient-care team, which has earned the respect of both caregivers and patients. He has selflessly devoted countless hours as Fredericksburg’s first responder medical adviser, dealing with individual health/city government interactions.