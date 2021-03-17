LETTER: Dr. Seuss books deserve to be read

Dr. Seuss books should be read, not banned

Dr. Seuss helped pay for our house when my family moved to Spotsylvania in 1988 after I was hired as a sales rep for the children’s publishing group of Random House, the publisher of his books. I worked there for years and was fortunate enough to be there when what I consider his greatest book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” was published when he was 85.

As detailed in the commentary here on March 11th [“If eBay allows ‘Mein Kampf,’ why not Dr. Seuss?”], the controversy was stirred up when six of the earlier, lesser books that were taken out of print by Dr. Seuss Enterprises sent people flocking to eBay to sell and buy copies.

The piece claimed eBay determined that those six book should “be banned from auction or sale on the site,” but copies remain listed now, and hundreds are listed under “sold items” through March 11.

I agree with the author that eBay indeed does sell some truly dangerous books, such as “The Anarchist Arsenal”- a bomb-making manual that should be banned.