“Why are drag shows being targeted?” asked an AP article in the March 3 Free Lance–Star. Because drag shows and the LGBTQ community have pushed things too far.

Have your drag shows, but don't belittle skeptics, especially when it comes to exposure to children and their parents' reservations. Stop whacking people over the head with gender terms that few will memorize, understand or care about. Stop calling people jerks for not denying gender reality.

The article points to Milton Berle and claims drag shows have been mainstream for decades. Berle dressed in drag to be funny and could be considered more of an insult to drag shows than a supporter. And the article says that "generally" when performers know the show is for children, they tone down the sexuality and profanity, thereby acknowledging that drag is "generally" sexual and profane, which we all knew in the first place. That's why some parents are concerned about exposure to children.

Drag is more accepted than ever but mainstream? Sexually innocuous? My family is open-minded, and I have long supported gay rights. In the 1970s, I went to "Rocky Horror Picture Show" viewings in NYC with drag queens proudly marching about. Everyone had a good time. Everyone got along. Didn't matter if you were gay, straight, in drag or jeans. Seems to me we've progressed even more since then. Despite resistance, openness to sexual diversity continues to become the norm.

Why are drag shows now being targeted? Because you're making yourselves a target. You have the right to dress in drag and to have shows. You deserve freedom and respect. So does everyone else. You’re no holier than us. Live and let live.

Nathanael Eskin

Spotsylvania