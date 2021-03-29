LETTER: Dream of one-party rule would be a train wreck

Dream of one-party rule would be train wreck
I almost fell out of my chair laughing at Peter Cero’s response to the question “Should the Constitution be updated for modern times?” [Sunday Forum, March 21], which could be summed up as, “We progressives are not getting our way with this checks-and-balances stuff, hence we need total, unassailable power from now on.”
Thus, he insists we must have one-party rule by creating more states and passing the rigged-elections-for-life proposal known as HR1.
Obviously, as young Americans become more distanced from the Constitution, our history, our system of government and the fundamentals of a market economy, the idea of a one-party system and “everything we want gets passed” has become very attractive.
What is the attraction of enacting a straight-line progressive agenda? What do young people really want besides “reversing climate change,” free medical care and total safety to include freedom from hurt feelings?
The ultimate goal seems to be Barack Obama’s “Life of Julia”—where we can all live stress-free, worry-free lives thanks to an all-knowing, benign government which will take care of our every need, and control people and practices we don’t like.
The constant allusion to the welfare states of Sweden and Denmark, where apparently everyone is able to spend their day drinking lattes and writing haikus thanks to government, seems to signify the ideal life for many. Now that thanks to the virus, they have tasted a work-free life catching up on Netflix, we can expect to see the drive for “universal basic income,” “reparations” and other “free money” go to warp speed.
I am sure the average college graduate would eagerly embrace the one-party state where only “progressive” ideas and goals are tolerated. I fear this is our future if Mr. Cero and his fellow travelers get their way. It will be a hard lesson learned, but I’m afraid it’s a train wreck we won’t avoid.
Paul S. Cariker
Spotsylvania