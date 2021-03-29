LETTER: Dream of one-party rule would be a train wreck

Dream of one-party rule would be train wreck

I almost fell out of my chair laughing at Peter Cero’s response to the question “Should the Constitution be updated for modern times?” [Sunday Forum, March 21], which could be summed up as, “We progressives are not getting our way with this checks-and-balances stuff, hence we need total, unassailable power from now on.”

Thus, he insists we must have one-party rule by creating more states and passing the rigged-elections-for-life proposal known as HR1.

Obviously, as young Americans become more distanced from the Constitution, our history, our system of government and the fundamentals of a market economy, the idea of a one-party system and “everything we want gets passed” has become very attractive.

What is the attraction of enacting a straight-line progressive agenda? What do young people really want besides “reversing climate change,” free medical care and total safety to include freedom from hurt feelings?

The ultimate goal seems to be Barack Obama’s “Life of Julia”—where we can all live stress-free, worry-free lives thanks to an all-knowing, benign government which will take care of our every need, and control people and practices we don’t like.