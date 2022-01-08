Letter: Drivers are to blame for I–95 debacle

Drivers are to blame for I–95 debacle

In response to “I–95 storm debacle demands scrutiny” [Jan. 7], you left out a group that did not respond well to the storm: the people who ignored VDOT’s instructions to stay off the road.

The only vehicles on I–95 should have been first responders, medical personnel trying to get to a hospital and snow plows. Everyone who was diverted to helping those stuck on I–95 was not available to help the lineman get to downed power lines.

I know some of you think you are such good drivers you can handle the snow. I learned to drive in Minnesota. My experience and the 30 jackknifed truckers say you are wrong.

It is possible to have a state government able to protect us from the consequences of our bad decision making, but not if we keep lowering our taxes.

Deborah M. Brock

Fredericksburg