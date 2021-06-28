LETTER: Drivers must learn how to navigate roundabouts

Drivers must learn how to navigate roundabouts
I appreciate the development and addition of roundabouts to alleviate traffic issues. However, when are drivers going to be educated in the use of them?
The addition of roundabouts has resulted in more traffic backups than there were without them. A prime example is the circle on Fall Hill Avenue with the hospital connection. Every day, traffic is backed up on Fall Hill Avenue from Route 1 because drivers do not understand how to navigate through these roundabouts.
Terribly frustrating and not very efficient!
Harry Payne
Spotsylvania