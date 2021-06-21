LETTER: Drop in violent crime rate related to 1994 crime bill

Drop in violent crime rate related

to 1994 crime bill

In response to the June 13 commentary regarding defunding the police [“We should talk about ‘Defunding the Police’”], Darryl Wellington states that between 1997 and 2016 the violent crime rate dropped by a significant 37 percent, even as the number of police officers fell from 242 to 217 per 100,000 residents.

He claims that perhaps this was due to a reduction in daily hostilities with police in underserved communities.

Another, more realistic reason this occurred was a byproduct of the crime bill that was introduced to the U.S. Senate in 1994 by then-Sen. Joe Biden and signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton. The truth in sentencing portion of the crime bill led to violent criminals being kept off of the streets, therefore possibly reducing the need for more police.

Regardless of where you fall in the debate to defund the police, let us at least be honest with ourselves, even when the so-called experts and longtime elected officials aren’t.

Victor Reilly

Stafford