LETTER: Dunce caps for unmasked School Board members

I reviewed the recent proceedings of the Spotsylvania County School Board regarding its plans for a hybrid continuation of the school year with more than a little dismay.
How ironic that the health and well-being of the county’s children, staff members and teachers are being determined by a group whose members include three individuals who had so little regard for public safety that they cavalierly refused to wear masks even as they debated the return to in-person learning!
One would think that these proponents/protectors of public education would, at minimum, take an educated view concerning COVID-19 precautions, especially in a county that leads the Rappahannock Area Health District in both coronavirus cases and deaths.
Perhaps board members Rabih Abuismail, Lisa Phelps and Kirk Twigg would benefit from virtually joining a high school biology class for an upcoming unit on viruses, or a middle school health class for a chapter on communicable diseases.
Or maybe they should simply start with a review of the Good Citizen requirements that third graders are tasked with following.
Until then, failing marks and dunce caps for all three.
Susan H. Ingebretsen
Spotsylvania
