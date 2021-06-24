LETTER: Durant showed bad judgment during protests

Durant showed

bad judgment during protests

On Juneteenth, I found out Tara Nance Durant is running for the seat currently held by Del. Josh Cole. She believes she represents Virginia’s ideals. Respectfully, I disagree.

I don’t care that she’s a military wife, a teacher (although I definitely have some concerns about how her views shape what she delivers to impressionable young minds), a breast cancer survivor, or whatever.

I do, however, care that we have ample evidence that she’s a poor decision-maker. Let’s not forget that she drove her car—with her child in it—into a crowd of protesters last year.

Afterward, not having gotten the local support to which she felt entitled, she took her story to FOX News’ Tucker Carlson. To, you know, show Fredericksburg in such a positive light and gin up some rowdy “Back the Blue” folks to converge on our town.

o, a A stellar decision, super supportive of Virginians. Exactly the way we want to be portrayed in the media.

I appeal to all rational Virginians. No matter your political affiliation, please think about who should be elected to represent us and to make decisions that affect all Virginians.