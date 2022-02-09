Letter: Dyson wrong on vaccine mandate

Dyson wrong on vaccine mandate, rights

Cathy Dyson’s column “COVID-fueled family feud having deadly consequences” [Jan. 30] compares the U.S. to a feuding family. I would agree. Feuds start with one side disrespecting the rights, property, and/or lives of the other.

In the United States, it is our right to decide what medical choices and risks you take. Sometimes one side will gaslight the other in order to continue the feud. This is exactly what Ms. Dyson is doing.

Getting a medical procedure, which is what a vaccine is, is a personal choice. What Sarah Palin, and others, are arguing against is the forced vaccination of individuals, not the vaccine itself.

Ms. Dyson fails to see that a single, well-intentioned violation of individual medical rights in the name of safety opens up all other kinds of violations. Would she have no problem with any other forced medical procedures?

Medical procedures have risks specific to individuals. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has 773,842 adverse events preliminarily reported against COVID vaccines as of Jan. 31, including 12,120 deaths and 13,565 permanent disabilities. (These numbers are unconfirmed reports against COVID vaccines.)

This nontrivial risk has to be personal choice, because no one knows your situation and body like you do. If you want the vaccine, get it. If you don’t, you have the right to refuse. Ms. Dyson believes that your rights aren’t the rule, and she is wrong. She is correct that choices have consequences.

Advocating to restrict the ability to work, leave your house, or choose your medical procedures is how you perpetuate feuds. The people who insist on their rights aren’t “pig headed” or “killing people” as Ms. Dyson states, just choosing what is best for them. You cannot save a country and people by destroying their lives and smothering the country’s soul.

Jeremiah Hansen

King George