Letter: Each of us pays for burden of illegal immigration

Each of us pays for burden of illegal immigration

The mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., are complaining about immigrants being dropped off by Texas. They say Gov. Abbott of Texas is un-American, racist, and other pejoratives. I assume their comments apply to the president as well for shipping immigrants to their locations.

The social welfare systems of NYC and D.C. are apparently overwhelmed. Why was there no reaction when the federal government shipped in immigrants? Let us look at some basic numbers.

In a May 1 TV broadcast, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas agreed 838,207 immigrants have been released into the USA since Jan. 21. He also agreed there have been between 200,000 and 400,000 “got aways,” those who have not been processed. That is a total estimate, using the low numbers, of 1.038 million released into the USA since Jan. 21. The population of the USA is about 338 million. Thus, one immigrant has been released for every 326 people in the USA. NYC has a population of 8.8 million. That means their share of immigrants released since January should total around 26,994. And yet they are screaming over only 5,800.

Who is taking care of the 21,000 NYC has not received? Or the hundreds of thousands released before Jan. 21? How are our social services, schools, medical systems, etc. handling the additional burden? The mayors complain that most who have been delivered do not want to go to their cities. Why don’t they and other mayors and governors send buses to the border to pick up those who do want to go to their cities and states? Why are the border states being left to their own resources? Are we not the United States? United in purpose? Should not all accept the load of not securing the border? And remember, each of us is paying for this.

Todd Blose

Stafford