LETTER: Early voting in city is simple, safe
LETTER: Early voting in city is simple, safe

Early voting in city is simple, safe

Earlier this week, I voted at the registrar’s office (big office building on Caroline Street, fifth floor). They are well prepared and ready for you.

It was safe (one other voter was there and we were both masked), easy and efficient. Don’t wait until the lines are long; just do it!

Oh, and remember to vote “Yes” on Amendment #1. Good luck, and happy voting!

Connie Smith

Fredericksburg

