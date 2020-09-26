LETTER: Early voting in K.G. was fantastic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early voting in K.G. was safe and easy

My wife and I decided that we would vote early this year. This past Monday, which was the second day of early voting in King George, we went to the registrar’s offices.

As we got out of our car, an employee came and greeted us. We were escorted into the building and introduced to another employee, who asked for identification, verified who we were, confirmed our names, address and that we were registered to vote.

Next, we were given ballots and a short explanation of the ballot. We voted, scanned our ballots and were shown confirmation that the vote was properly registered. The entire process took less than 10 minutes.

We felt very safe—everyone wore face masks and avoided getting too close.

The King George County Registrar’s team is to be commended for their superior proficiency, safety and customer service. We also learned that over 2,000 people voted on the first day of early voting!

John Marlowe

King George