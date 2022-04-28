 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Earth Day Celebration at Old Mill Park was a rousing success

  • 0

Earth Day at Old Mill Park was a rousing success

The Earth Day Celebration at Old Mill Park was a rousing success.

The crowds were huge, and it was so neat to watch parents engage with their children in the numerous kid friendly activities.

The organizers of this event, which featured a large number of presenters, are to be congratulated.

It is, indeed, encouraging that there are so many people in this area who are concerned about our earth. A little good news when we need it.

Bill Wemmerus

Locust Grove

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert