Letter: Earth Day Celebration at Old Mill Park was a rousing success

The Earth Day Celebration at Old Mill Park was a rousing success.

The crowds were huge, and it was so neat to watch parents engage with their children in the numerous kid friendly activities.

The organizers of this event, which featured a large number of presenters, are to be congratulated.

It is, indeed, encouraging that there are so many people in this area who are concerned about our earth. A little good news when we need it.

Bill Wemmerus

Locust Grove