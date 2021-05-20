LETTER: Economic, environmental health both needed

Economic, environmental health both needed

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recently announced he had signed on as an original co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, which will help foresters, ranchers and farmers tap into voluntary carbon marketplaces, turning on-the-ground conservation and carbon sequestration practices into needed revenue streams.

Addressing the climate crisis should not be a partisan issue, which is why it’s so refreshing to see both sides of the aisle working together on legislation that will clean our air and give agricultural producers here in Virginia a welcome boost.

Agriculture is, after all, Virginia’s largest industry, followed by forestry, and these sectors have a vital role to play going forward by enhancing on-the-ground sustainability practices that are good for their bottom lines and our environment.

I also hope there will be bipartisan cooperation as Congress works to advance President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a once-in-a-generation chance to build our economy back better by investing in infrastructure that will create jobs, advance clean energy and manufacturing, and cut pollution.