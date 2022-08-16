Letter: Editorial, not Vega, is ignorant

The editorial, not Vega, is uninformed

Whoever wrote “Vega, Youngkin, and political extremism” [Aug. 10] is clearly of the left and an abortionist. On the same page of the FLS is a letter to the editor written by Marie Tate of Falmouth complaining that the “Opinion page should present more balance.” The Opinion Page editor, Martin Davis, has “democratic leanings” with a “lack of balance.” This editorial is evidence of the tilt to the left, including certain code words and phrases such as “Christian nationalist” and “Christianity continues to shed adherents,” which you relish.

Your point was that Vega, a Christian nationalist, by your own words, is a political extremist, but you seem to favor abortion, which is an extreme and irreversible act against the unborn. Who is the extremist here? You also referred to “two evangelical, anti-abortion Christian politicians. Two very different understandings of Democracy.” I never thought to use abortion and Democracy in the same sentence.

You mention “with respect for the constitutionally protected views of those who disagree” in reference to Youngkin’s balancing “his religious beliefs” but not Vega’s. Citing the U.S. Constitution that abortion is constitutionally protected (even though you did not say that, but you implied it) is ridiculous. By now you should know that the reason Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court was precisely because abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution or being a protected right. Your lack of understanding of the Constitution, in my view, is a lot worse than Vega’s misunderstanding of abortion as cited in your editorial.

I must remind you that most of your readers are probably Christian, the ones you despair as Christian nationalists. Your glee in saying “As Christianity continues to shed adherents” is uncalled for, plain ignorant and arrogant.

Dr. Arnaldo Vaquer,

DVM, MBA

Stafford