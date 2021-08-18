LETTER: Editorial on ADA standards was disappointing

Editorial on ADA standards was disappointing

July was Disability Pride Month, and also the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, so as parents of a disabled person, we were pleased with your July 29 editorial headline [“Remember: sidewalks belong to everyone”].

But as we read, our pleasure quickly turned into disbelief and confusion. While carefully explaining sidewalk access as required by the ADA, the editorial then excused the City of Fredericksburg for not enforcing the law during the pandemic.

What is your position?

We frequent and are grateful for our local restaurants and sympathize with the difficulties they faced during the pandemic, but why is it acceptable that “some rules understandably were not enforced” and that the city turned a “temporary blind eye” (an awful and inappropriate phrase) to the ADA standards?

Understandably? This is illegal.

Are you saying that disabled people did not want or need to go out during the pandemic, and that their needs and wants were less important than the able-bodied community? Your editorial implied that the city allowed the disabled community to take one for the team and that the FLS supports that.