LETTER: Editorial on ADA standards was disappointing

Editorial on ADA standards was disappointing
July was Disability Pride Month, and also the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, so as parents of a disabled person, we were pleased with your July 29 editorial headline [“Remember: sidewalks belong to everyone”].
But as we read, our pleasure quickly turned into disbelief and confusion. While carefully explaining sidewalk access as required by the ADA, the editorial then excused the City of Fredericksburg for not enforcing the law during the pandemic.
What is your position?
We frequent and are grateful for our local restaurants and sympathize with the difficulties they faced during the pandemic, but why is it acceptable that “some rules understandably were not enforced” and that the city turned a “temporary blind eye” (an awful and inappropriate phrase) to the ADA standards?
Understandably? This is illegal.
Are you saying that disabled people did not want or need to go out during the pandemic, and that their needs and wants were less important than the able-bodied community? Your editorial implied that the city allowed the disabled community to take one for the team and that the FLS supports that.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was passed to not only guarantee civil rights for all disabled people, but also to ensure equal access to public places. This includes public sidewalks.
This is not a law to be enforced when convenient. Disabled people require access at all times, pandemic or not, and they fight for this access every day. Would The Free Lance–Star tolerate that same discriminatory “understanding” to race, gender, sexual orientation or religious beliefs?
We applaud the city for currently enforcing the ADA, but it is never acceptable or legal to restrict public access. Your editorial was very disappointing.
Cheryl and Dick Hazel
Fredericksburg