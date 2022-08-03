Letter: Editorial on need to reduce fossil fuels ignored nuclear power

Editorial on fossil fuels ignored nuclear power

There is no better way to fight global warming and protect the environment than by expanding nuclear power. If America had continued building nuclear power plants the way it did in the early 1970s, greenhouse gas emissions would be a third lower than they are now. Fast breeder nuclear reactors could use up existing nuclear waste.

Yet, The Free Lance–Star’s editorial about the need to reduce fossil-fuel use said nothing about nuclear power.

Nuclear plants produce no air pollution (only harmless steam). France and Sweden replaced most of their fossil-fueled electricity with nuclear power, and as a result, emit less than a tenth of the world average of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour. Climate experts and the International Energy Agency note that limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius requires doubling nuclear power.

“Nuclear power is the safest form of energy we have, if you consider deaths per megawatt of energy produced,” notes Yale University’s Steven Novella. Solar panels require 17 times more materials, such as cement and glass, than nuclear plants. Solar panels create 200 times more waste than nuclear energy, such as toxic-metal dust.

Hans Bader

Arlington