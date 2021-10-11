LETTER: Editorial on parental rights was right on the money

Parental rights editorial right on the money

The Oct. 3 editorial on gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe’s attitude toward parental input on education was right on the money [“Parental rights are ‘fundamental rights’ ”].

It’s been over 20 years since our children were in the local schools, but unfortunately that same attitude was shared by at least some of the local administrators/staff.

During a brief meeting on one of our children’s class choices, one such informed me that: “We, as educators (term/title emphasized), are better able to decide what your child should learn.”

After determining that said individual had no idea of my own profession or level of education, that individual received a civil, if chilly, rebuttal on both their attitude and role in our children’s education. I can’t recall if I took this any further.

Curriculum and textbooks are another issue. Both seem to be driven by both whatever the latest doctoral dissertation on learning or a given subject happens to be, and the large metropolitan areas like New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles lead the charge.