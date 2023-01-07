Letter: Editorial rings hollow

Side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder, Dec. 28, The Free Lance–Star editorial “Abortion bans bring legal consequences” and Editorial Manager Martin Davis’s column “Learning why, not what, someone is” nearly scream for a compare-and-contrast response. In his column, Mr. Davis offers a noble observation: “Knowing why someone thinks as they do … allows us to focus instead on solving problems in a way that respects the humanity of the person across the table.”

Comparing and contrasting that sentiment to Mr. Davis’s crafting/managing the editorial, reveals a parade of highly speculative assertions devoid of “solving problems in a way that respects [others’] humanity,” in this case Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The editorial blames the governor for 1) supporting a new law limiting abortions to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, 2) placing violators at risk of a criminal record “as sexist and judgmental” as The Scarlet Letter which publicly shamed Hester Prynne for the rest of her life, 3) aligning himself with “men who [in] state legislatures get to make the call on the 15-week ban, plus any greater restrictions that might follow it,” 4) apparently joining with “lawmakers professing Christian piety” (an implied lamentable, if not derisive, stance), 5) being among “supporters of small government…[who] refuse to mandate vaccinations during a pandemic,” as though that is, in any way, relevant to the abortion issue.

I’m unable to find anything in the editorial that “respects the humanity of the person across the table.” Yet there’s more. The editorial concludes, “It’s time for Youngkin and the anti-abortion zealots to drop their hypocritical charade of male moral superiority, just like it’s time to grasp the legal consequences of abortion bans.”

What a clear and lamentable example of journalistic bias and disrespect. Surely, The Free Lance–Star can do better.

Carl Thomason

Stafford