Letter: Editorial wrong attack small modular reactors

The Oct. 6 editorial regarding Gov. Youngkin's Energy Plan is a misplaced attack on small modular nuclear reactors.

Virginia is home to several nuclear energy giants, including BWX Technologies and Framatome, as well as NASA Langley and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, that are heavily involved in research and development for nuclear energy.

The editorial also ignores that this technology, developed by BWX Technologies and Framatome, is already in use on the submarines and aircraft carriers stationed at places like the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Nuclear power currently supplies Virginia with nearly one-third of its electricity and employs over 100,000 people, fueling the economy with billions of dollars in revenue. It has proven to be reliable and cost-efficient.

The push to invest in SMRs has not slowed private industry investments in renewable energy either. Dominion and Appalachian Power’s investments in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and solar farms throughout Virginia are evidence of that.

Additionally, the collaborative work on the Energy DELTA Lab between the Youngkin administration, InvestSWVA, Dominion, and Appalachian Power, among others, demonstrates a commitment to the benefits of renewable energies and their impact on economic development.

Investments in SMRs allow our energy providers the flexibility to respond to customer demands and ensure affordable, cleaner energy. A failure to invest in the advancement of this industry will only harm Virginia residents and our clean energy goals in the long run.

We should not ignore alternative solutions that will lead us to the same finish line.

George Whitehurst

Spotsylvania