LETTER: Education should be left to the professionals

I am dismayed by all the discussion about the educational system in the state of Virginia during the gubernatorial race.

Much has been said about Terry McAuliffe's statement about not letting parents tell schools what to teach. That statement, in no way, says that parents can't raise concerns about books, etc.

They can, they have, and they will continue to be able to voice their opinions.

Admittedly, McAuliffe's statement was not said in the best way, but what I truly think he meant is that educators are professionals. They have spent years studying, teaching and continuing their education and are the professionals in the field.

I had a plumber come to my house yesterday for a leak under the sink. I didn't tell him how to fix my leak. I listened to him, as the professional, about what should be done for my leak.

When I took my children to the doctor, I listened to their plan for my kids. Sometimes I questioned what they said, but in the end I trusted the professionals.

Most parents are not professional educators. When did we relinquish the professionalism of educators to the desires of parents?