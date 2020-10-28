LETTER: Electing Trump was a huge mistake

Electing Trump in 2016 was a huge mistake
It is clear that we made a huge mistake electing Donald Trump as our president. As “Divider in Chief” he has shredded our social fabric and sown seeds of suspicion and hatred. He blamed various racial, ethnic and religious groups for our problems and set about building walls, declaring bans and alienating our allies.
He has been inexplicably enamored with dictators and strong men. He undermined the branches of our democracy. Instead of respecting governmental agencies and their leaders, he let them languish and appointed acting individuals who would be dedicated to him rather than our Constitution. It has been a spectacular near takeover of our democracy in just four years.
Trump’s economic policies have stripped away the safeguards that protect our environment, prevent future financial meltdowns and protect the health and well-being of Americans. He couldn’t kill the Affordable Care Act and its protection of pre-existing conditions after four years of trying. But it’s currently on the chopping block, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Despite what he promised, he has presented nothing to replace it.
As we go to the polls, we can stay with a president who lives in a world of conspiracy theories, governs by whims and tweets, and ignores the advice of scientists and knowledgeable advisers. Or we can select a leader who cares about all Americans and will bring us together, restore our battered democracy, and get us through this horrible pandemic.
We can do that at the ballot box in the next few days by electing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and as many progressive candidates as possible.
Robert Lowry
Fredericksburg
