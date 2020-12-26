LETTER: Election fraud lies were peddled to the gullible

Election fraud lies have been peddled

to the gullible

In a recent letter, [“Trump shouldn’t concede until votes are verified”], Dave Stafford thinks there is extensive evidence of voter fraud. The “evidence” he refers to has been subjected to numerous courts, many of which have Republican judges. And at least one had a judge appointed by President Trump.

All of these case were thrown out due to failure to prove the charges raised. Additionally, the “evidence” was brought before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a Republican majority and a judge recently appoint by President Trump. This case was unanimously rejected as well.

The electors have officially verified Joe Biden as president. How much verification does Mr. Stafford need?

Why doesn’t he pick a state and go there and interview the individuals who actually were present at the voting locations and provide us with some first-person accounts instead of reading only neo-Nazi, Proud Boys and Q-Anon websites known for spreading false information to the gullible?

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg