LETTER: Election is about values, not parties or politicians

This coming election is not between a choice of leaders or parties, but one of values. Are you ready to review those values and take a stand?

As a Christian who believes in God and His Word, I see where we have become a nation who has forgotten the God who inspired our forefathers to write the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, which have led America to become the greatest nation on earth.

We removed prayer from the public square. We have not honored His commands when we allowed abortion to become prevalent.

Likewise, we have not followed His precepts when we allowed the family to be dissolved so quickly to where the divorce rate is above 50 percent. We have forgotten that marriage in the Bible is between a man and a woman. Essentially, we have left Him out of our lives and the life of the nation.

We have become so callous that we no longer follow His Word, but have followed the “politically correct” crowd and are afraid to be scorned for our faith in Jesus Christ. We don’t want to face the fire that three young followers of God faced when Nebuchadnezzar told them to bow to the golden statue. Through their faith in God, they walked out of it alive.