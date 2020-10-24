 Skip to main content
LETTER: Election letter deadline
The deadline for all letters regarding the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election is at noon on Monday, Oct. 26. No election letters will run after Friday, Oct. 30. Letters should not exceed 250 words and may be emailed to

letters@freelancestar.com

, submitted under Opinion on

fredericksburg.com

or mailed to The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. Letter-writers who are directly working with any campaign must disclose their involvement.

