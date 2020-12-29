LETTER: Election made me even prouder of my country

Election made

me even prouder

of my country

The Electoral College electors have spoken and upheld the votes and the will of the majority of Americans. This election was always beyond politics, Republican or Democrat, left or right, conservative or liberal, it was about common human decency—and the person who was just defeated in the election, Donald Trump, has none.

For those who still believe that the election was stolen from Trump, I will only say that when your blind and complete loyalty to one man becomes greater than your love for your country, then you truly are a part of what is causing the corrosion of the very foundations of democracy in America.

I have never been prouder of the country I wore a uniform to service most of my adult life. We have unseated a man who lied constantly to spread hate and division. Democracy and the rule of law are once again being restored to the country.

David Nelson

Fredericksburg