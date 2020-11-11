LETTER: Election numbers don't add up

Election numbers don’t add up

Where is the outrage? This election was a sham. A candidate leads a state by 500,000 votes and two days later (after Election Day) he loses? That means ALL 500,000 votes were for his opponent?

Unheard of and frankly impossible, but we are being led to believe that everything is on the up and up. Nothing to see here!

Regardless of whom you voted for, every citizen of this country needs to demand fair elections and electoral accountability. Without it, we are not a democracy for the people and by the people.

How do you suppose Vladimir Putin has stayed in office for so long? After all, the Russians say they have “fair “ elections. We have become no better as a country.

Regardless of race, creed or religion, we all need to demand better. Not just for this election, but to ensure that future elections are fair and above board.

Randolph Myers

Spotsylvania