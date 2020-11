Election poem (with obvious apologies to Langston Hughes)

What happens to an election deferred?

Does it go viral like a conspiracy account?

Or fester like a sore—

and then recount?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or shout in ALL CAPS like an angry tweet?

Maybe it just sags like a heavy load—

Or does the country explode?

David Kessler

Spotsylvania