LETTER: Election season showed schools are key issue

Election season showed schools

are a key issue

What a year. I am glad that voting and election season is over for this year. Voting season lasted almost as long as high school football season.

Because Election Day is so close to Halloween, you never know what kind of skeleton is going to jump out of a candidate’s closet, i.e.: Terry McAuliffe and the Democratic Party’s not wanting parents to participate in their kid’s public education.

Then there is the ongoing controversy of the content of some books in school libraries. Instead of having committees review the content, maybe the local commonwealth’s attorney and a circuit judge should review the content to determine if it violates Virginia’s contributing to the delinquency of a minor law.

If it does, then these liberal School Board members may have a legal problem. The Democrat Party and these school boards should know to never get between a mommy bear and her cubs. It did not turn out very well for Terry McAuliffe. I can’t wait until election season next year.

Michael Boggs

Spotsylvania