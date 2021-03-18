 Skip to main content
LETTER: Electric vehicles are here to stay
LETTER: Electric vehicles are here to stay

Electric vehicles

are here to stay

Like much of modern life, transportation is extremely complicated. “Consumer Reports” released a study in October last year which stated “that total ownership cost savings can more than make up for an electric vehicle’s typically higher purchase price.”

If you talk to many dealers, they will acknowledge that the profit margins on repairs exceeds what they make on a sale. Most folks only think of their monthly payment.

Let’s not forget the granddaddy of subsidies—the federal Oil Depletion Allowance enacted in 1926. It is structured so that the total depletion can exceed the original capital investment. Be assured that part of our federal taxes flows to the oil companies through this tax break.

If you are worried about enough electricity, look off the Virginia Beach coast. Dominion has started a project that will consist of 180 turbines, each one as tall as the Washington Monument. This will generate enough power for 700,000 homes.

Electric vehicles are here to stay, and you will see more of them each year.

Earle Mitchell

Springfield

