LETTER: Eliminate law enforcement's qualified immunity

Eliminate law enforcement’s qualified immunity

Accountability is required for everyone. Qualified immunity is a tool instituted to protect public service employees from civil liability in the performance of their duties. It is not the only means to protect public service employees, but it is a straightforward way. It just prohibits anyone from suing them.

However, in our current social environment, qualified immunity serves as a tool allowing law enforcement to avoid accountability and civil liability for wrongful actions. The reality of our current social environment is that law enforcement functions with an attitude of little or no significant accountability for wrongful actions.

Everyone should acknowledge that at any time, law enforcement officers may find themselves in a stressful situation, requiring a split-second decision between life and death. That split-second decision can decide if the officer lives or dies. But it can also decide if that officer kills someone with a cellphone or a toy gun who is frozen with fear. Far too often, a law enforcement officer looks at a Black or brown person and is ready to shoot, and a split-second decision based on the color of their face is made.