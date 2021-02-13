LETTER: Eliminate the cap on medical malpractice

Eliminate the cap on medical malpractice
Call or write to your Virginia state representatives and ask them to pass SB 1107 to eliminate the cap on medical malpractice.
Virginia ranks 38th out of 50 states in health care quality. Virginians are the fourth highest spenders in American health care, yet they have the fourth lowest medical malpractice cap nationally.
To health care conglomerates claiming that removing the medical malpractice cap in Virginia would lead to higher costs for patients here, if we’re already spending at the fourth highest rate in the nation, there’s not much room for costs to increase.
If doctors knew they’d be held responsible for the damages they caused patients, they would be less likely to commit harmful or negligent acts.
Due to the medical malpractice cap in Virginia, most personal injury attorneys will not accept these legal cases because the investment is too great and the payout too small. Citizens cannot represent themselves in court for these cases, and since attorneys are reluctant to accept them, some health care providers feel certain they can harm patients without any repercussions.
There is almost no recourse for patients injured by health care professionals. What’s worse is that the medical malpractice cap actually incentivizes the health care professionals to commit malpractice, because they charge patients for the first procedure which harms them, and then charge those same patients for the subsequent procedures to repair the damage they caused.
In 21 states and D.C., there is no medical malpractice cap, and most of those states have deemed medical malpractice caps to be unconstitutional. Why should Virginians be subjected to something that other states have decried as unconstitutional?
If you believe in the Constitution and you want safe health care for all Virginians, then tell your reps to pass SB 1107.
Carla Jordan
Spotsylvania