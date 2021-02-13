LETTER: Eliminate the cap on medical malpractice

Eliminate the cap on medical malpractice

Call or write to your Virginia state representatives and ask them to pass SB 1107 to eliminate the cap on medical malpractice.

Virginia ranks 38th out of 50 states in health care quality. Virginians are the fourth highest spenders in American health care, yet they have the fourth lowest medical malpractice cap nationally.

To health care conglomerates claiming that removing the medical malpractice cap in Virginia would lead to higher costs for patients here, if we’re already spending at the fourth highest rate in the nation, there’s not much room for costs to increase.

If doctors knew they’d be held responsible for the damages they caused patients, they would be less likely to commit harmful or negligent acts.

Due to the medical malpractice cap in Virginia, most personal injury attorneys will not accept these legal cases because the investment is too great and the payout too small. Citizens cannot represent themselves in court for these cases, and since attorneys are reluctant to accept them, some health care providers feel certain they can harm patients without any repercussions.