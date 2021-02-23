LETTER: Eliminating caps on medical malpractice won't help

Eliminating caps on medical malpractice won’t help

Regarding the Feb. 14 letter [“Eliminate the cap on medical malpractice”], medical malpractice is supposed to recognize and reimburse patients who are injured as the result of negligent medical care, and to identify the physician responsible. But numerous studies attest to the failure of the system to either appropriately identify injured patients or to recognize negligent physicians.

Many malpractice cases involve no negligent care, while most cases of negligent care do not result in a malpractice claim. The cap on malpractice claims is not relevant in these cases.

Malpractice caps do have a direct impact on medical malpractice insurance rates, which often lead physicians to relocate to areas with lower rates. Some surgical specialties may pay around $200,000 a year for malpractice insurance.

The letter writer’s suggestion that a physician would intentionally harm a patient in order to accrue additional fees for further treatment is nearly unimaginable. That would definitely be a criminal matter—assault and battery.