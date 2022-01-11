Letter: Eliminating vax, mask mandates violates my rights

Eliminating vax, mask mandates violates my rights

I am a 78-year-old Independent who crossed party lines many times to vote for whom I thought best for the job. I care little about politics, but I do care very much about people.

I will admit that I did not vote for Glenn Youngkin. Reading what his intents are about the coronavirus are disturbing. In his joint statement, he says he will “quickly move to protect Virginians’ freedoms and challenge President Biden’s unlawful … vaccine mandates.” He also wants to eliminate the mask requirements.

Both positions are not only inane, but they also will violate my rights as a Virginian. My freedoms will be lessened because of people too narcissistic and vainglorious to protect society.

If he is truly so interested in protecting our freedoms, he is missing the point. Most Virginians have the vaccines, both to protect themselves and others from this terrible disease. By lifting mandates, he is sacrificing the freedoms of those who have the vaccine and wear masks.