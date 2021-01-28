LETTER: Emancipation Hwy. is good name for Rt. 1

Emancipation Highway is good name for U.S. 1

Howard Rice’s letter [“Why name Rt. 1 Emancipation Highway?” Jan. 26] demonstrates a rather myopic view regarding renaming Jefferson Davis Highway “Emancipation Highway.”

He states that “it will certainly be interpreted by many as celebrating Lincoln’s 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.” While there may be some truth to that, the concept resonates with much broader implications.

To posit that in a practical sense, the Emancipation Proclamation failed to liberate any enslaved persons overlooks the fact that thousands liberated themselves as the war progressed.

For these, emancipation was not something given, but something they seized. They needed no proclamation to compel them to satisfy their burning desire for freedom. Emancipation resulting from the drive of the human spirit is surely worth recognition.

But to couch the idea of emancipation in a solely mid-19th century context ignores the fact that all humankind is endowed with the timeless desire to be free.