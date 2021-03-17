LETTER: End of natural gas bad idea for Virginia

End of natural gas

is a bad idea

for Virginia

The utopians in our state legislature must have sprinkled pixie dust. There is no other explanation for anyone to support the recently enacted Virginia Clean Economy Act. The new law provides for the end of the use of natural gas for electrical generation.

Fortunately, Marty Bernritter didn’t fall victim. He explained in his March 12 oped in clear and concise terms why VCEA is a looming disaster for Virginians [“Virginia should not rely only on renewables”].

The current crop of lawmakers are basking in the “green glow.” But most won’t be around when there are potential shortages, disruptions and higher utility costs. Their successors will reap the whirlwind of public outrage.

Before this happens, policymakers would be wise to heed Mr. Bernritter’s warning and revise the law.

Frank J. Jandrowitz

Lake of the Woods