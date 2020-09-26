LETTER: End qualified immunity in Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time to end qualified immunity in Virginia

The Virginia State Senate recently passed several bills along party lines that focus on police reform. However, the Senate failed to pass a bill that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement.

Qualified immunity is one of the key legal underpinnings that can prevent police officers from being held accountable when they violate the law, frequently leading to the dismissal of cases before they ever reach trial.

Qualified immunity “protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right.”

It’s similar to saying that doctors could only be convicted of malpractice when the circumstances were identical to a prior malpractice conviction, even if the new actions harmed a patient and violated their rights.

Without ending qualified immunity, any police reforms that are enacted will lack the teeth necessary to impact the behavior of police officers and create essential change. Without ending qualified immunity, there is no reliable process for the courts to consistently hold officers who violate the law accountable for their actions.