Letter: Energy editorial misses important point

I had a mixed response to your editorial "Energy plan takes us back to coal mines" [Oct. 7].

There is certainly much to critique in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2022 Energy Plan. The editorial is right that energy costs to consumers are part of the equation, and that all the above as an energy proposal is an attempt to defend fossil fuel interests.

The best response to the mistaken priorities of Youngkin's proposal, however, that the editorial doesn't cover is to focus on climate change as a threat to Virginians.

While new nuclear power plants make us all uneasy due to issues of radioactive wastes, nuclear power at least has the virtue of not emitting greenhouse gases. But new nuclear power plants in recent years have poor track records of producing affordable electricity.

Some economists argue that the best approach to the energy mix in Virginia would be to impose fees on fossil fuels the way RGGI does, but refund the money from the fees to consumers.

We see the downside to fossil fuels in the gasoline price blackmail that is now being attempted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Fees on fossil fuels should be permanent, not temporary, and should be fully refunded.

When you write that "The free market is moving to clean solutions," that is not entirely correct. The fossil fuel market is a lie, not a true free market, because the price of the product does not include the damage it inflicts on our grandchildren.

The Inflation Reduction Act is helping us overcome this market failure and move to renewable energy with incentives. But we also need to force fossil fuels to pay their true costs.

Chris Wiegard

Chester